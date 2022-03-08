Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Joseph Locke II, 30, 10 Lincoln Court, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 11:42 p.m. and charged with possession of Class A and Class B drugs. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest on Maple Street. In Newburyport District Court the next morning, Locke was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail following his arraignment. He is due back in court April. 7.
SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Angel Cespedes, 33, 18½ Arlington St., No. 11, Nashua, N.H., was arrested Monday at 9:13 a.m. and charged with use of force/violence. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Anthony Cole, 21, 112 Rockingham Village Apt. D6, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 1:32 p.m. and charged with simple assault (three counts), breach of bail conditions, resisting arrest/detention, disorderly conduct and criminal threats against a person. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
John M. Galvin II, 42, 157 Neponset Vallwey Parkway, No. 1, Boston, was arrested Monday at 9:40 p. m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
