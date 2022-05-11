RowleyThe following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Norman Carpentier III, 37, 12A Campbell Drive, Hampton, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Brian Allison, 37, no fixed address, Milton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 3:30 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. He was also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Amesbury.
Crissy Langlois, 41, 22 Antwerp St., Brighton, was arrested Saturday at 3:13 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Daniel Henderson made the arrest.
