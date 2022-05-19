Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Toby Peterson, 45, 5 Cedar St., No. 691, Hopkinton, was arrested Sunday at 12:42 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for police and a marked lanes violation. Officers Teagan Davis and Peter Merrow made the arrest on Interstate 495 south.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Sean A. Landry, 22, 399 Central St., Rowley, was arrested Saturday at 1:55 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officer John Lucey III made the arrest on Route 1.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Noah Paquette, 23, 36 Harrys Way, Colebrook, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday at 11:42 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a state highway wrong way violation and a marked lanes violation. Officer Adam Liscinsky made the arrest at Cristy’s Pizza, Broadway.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jessica Marsh, 37, 124 Kings Highway, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 10:09 a.m. and charged with false imprisonment. The arrest was made at Extra Space Storage, Route 107.
Kevin Donohue, 52, 71 Pine St., Apt. B, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 6:08 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest was made on Pine Street.
