Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Aaron Jensen, 41, 28 Ashbrook Road, Exeter, N.H., was arrested Nov. 4 at 11:09 a.m. and charged with receiving stolen property up to $1,000. The arrest was made in Exeter.
Ronald LeBlanc, 28, 31 Meaders Lane, Salisbury, was arrested Nov. 4 at 4:43 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made at Home Depot, Route 1.
Frances Kalamaras, 40, 182 Lafayette Road, North Hampton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 8:24 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug (two counts). The arrest was made on Route 1.
Thomas Reilly, 20, 1 M St., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 6:39 p.m. and charged with transporting alcohol by a minor. The arrest was made on Route 1.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Alec R. Dunn, 25, 94 Folly Mill Road, Salisbury, was arrested Sunday at 1:27 p.m. and charged with possession of a Class E substance, possession of a Class D substance to distribute, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Andrew Kilbarian made the arrest in Georgetown.
