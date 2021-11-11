Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Paul Fitzpatrick, 44, 8 Beach Road, Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest on Beach Road.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Gregory Thomas Brown, 43, 71 Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 11:33 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Collins Street.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Jonathan Hussey, 22, 54 Rabbit Road, Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday at 10:46 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, speeding, and being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Trooper Lawrence Richardson made the arrest in Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.