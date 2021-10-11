Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Trevor Stauble, 25, 9 Cranton Avenue, Groveland, was arrested Sunday at 12:16 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Main Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Paul Acerno, 40, 278 Village Road, No. 2, Westmoreland, N.H., was arrested Friday at 1:15 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest on Elm Street.
Marcus William Palomo, 28, 44 Forest Road, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 11:31 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Forest Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Samantha Jean Murphy, 23, 4 Hess Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 11:11 a.m. and charged with simple assault with physical contact (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Folly Mill Road.
Michael D. Welch, 41, 10 Deer Crossing, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 2:58 p.m. and charged with simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury. The arrest was made at the police station on Liberty Lane.
Cody R. Kimble, 24, 3 Brookside Drive, No. 5, Exeter, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 2:54 p.m. and charged with domestic violence (stalking), breach of bail and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
Jeffrey John Redfern, 51, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. D17, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 3:59 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
