SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jason Baker, 50, 6R Fox Den Road, Derry, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 1:36 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Home Depot, Route 1.
Kristi Ann McNulty, 33, 65 Washington St., Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. and charged with willful concealment (subsequent offense) and possession of a controlled drug. The arrest was made at Hobby Lobby, Route 1.
