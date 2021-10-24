AmesburyThe following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Amy L. Penta, 44, 1100 Salem St., No. 43, Lynnfield, was arrested Saturday at 8:09 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and wanton destruction of property under $1,200. Officer Kyle Dzwonek made the arrest at the police station on School Street.
SeabrookThe following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Stephen W. Paar, 55, who was reported as homeless by Seabrook police, was arrested Friday at 1:46 p.m. and charged with theft by unauthorized taking more than $1,501, driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at the station on Liberty Lane.
Thomas R. Johnson, 65, 8 Irving Road, Weston, Mass., was arrested Friday at 6:07 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Woodstock Street.
Wendy Newman Moore, 55, 25 Nicholas Way, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 11:21 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Provident Way.
Scott Michael Raleigh, 51, 117 Osage St., Elkton, Maryland, was arrested Saturday at 12:45 a.m. and charged with driving while under impairment and aggravated driving while under impairment. The arrest was made at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Newbury Street.
