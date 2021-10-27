Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Amy Penta, 44, 1100 Salem St., No. 43, Lynnfield, was arrested Saturday at 8:09 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and wanton destruction of property less than $1,200. Officer Kyle Dzwonek made the arrest at the Amesbury police station.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Joseph J. Lebel, 60, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday at 10:41 a.m. and charged with five previous warrants. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest at the Salisbury police station.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Michel Destoop, 58, 751 Bedford St., East Bridgewater, was arrested Monday at 8:45 p.m. and charged with conduct after an accident. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Danielle M. Cutter, 30, 688 Boston St., Lynn, was arrested Sunday at 3:35 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Route 1.
