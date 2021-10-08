Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
James Spinney, 34, 124 Lita Lane, Newmarket, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 1:36 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Low Street.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Priscilla Herbert, 59, 18 Brookdale Road, Salem, N.H., was arrested Friday at 9:58 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officer Kyle Arsenault made the arrest on Macy Street.
Kyle Francis Donovan, 18, 142 Market St., Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 7:39 p.m. and charged with using a motor vehicle without authority. Sgt. Lauren Tirone made the arrest on Macy Street.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Steven Leet, 38, 19 Agawam Village, Ipswich, was arrested Tuesday at 1:48 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with speeding and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Jason DaCunha made the arrest on Route 1.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Jere Hovey III, 32, 56 Prospect St., Rowley, was arrested Sept. 28 at 12:37 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speeding. The arrest was made on Forest Ridge Drive.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Randi Lee Mammino, 40, 215 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill, was arrested Tuesday at 3:58 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Central Avenue.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Adam Eaton, 27, 78 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Sept. 29 at 10:30 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence), simple assault and criminal mischief. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
Joseph Silva, 54, 264 Lowell St., Dunstable, was arrested Sept. 30 at 12:03 p.m. and charged with conduct after property damage. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Shane Michael Barry, 53, 4 W. Hobart St., Nashua, N.H., was arrested Sept. 30 at 10:17 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 286.
Megan Lindsey, 31, 298 S. Main St., No. 1, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 10:32 a.m. and charged with credit card fraud of up to $1,000 (two counts). The arrest was made on South Main Street.
Ronald Thomas Jr., 53, 114 Rockingham Village, Apt. A04, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 5:29 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension, driving after revocation/suspension for driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
Walter Wojtak, 51, 118 Rockingham Village, Apt. B3, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 5:55 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment and aggravated driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Route 1.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Katie E. Meehan, 36, 5A Wharf St., Saco, Maine, was arrested Wednesday at 1:17 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to use care in stopping, turning or backing, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Georgetown.
