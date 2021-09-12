Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Noah Richard Stanley, 30, 56 Fall River Avenue, Rehoboth, was arrested Friday at 10:15 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants and with possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class E drug (two counts). Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Elm Street.
Joseph Michael Pavao, 39, 18 Ekman St., Worcester, was arrested Saturday at 7:02 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants and with possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class E drug (two counts). Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Elm Street.
Vunai Aiko Calderon, 26, 122 Sheridan St., Lynn, was arrested Saturday at 9:33 p.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), refusal to identify self as motor vehicle operator, a marked lanes violation and a lights violation. Officer Nathan King made the arrest on Beach Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Joseph J. Lebel, 60, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, N.H., was arrested Friday at 10:25 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on North End Boulevard.
Kevin Roussin, 22, 109 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 4:20 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and theft. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Scott A. Brown, 62, 103B Farm Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 9:14 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/detention. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Erica Lee Schimnel, 30, 38 High St., Apt. B, Stratham, N.H., was arrested Friday at 9:32 p.m. and charged with driving while impaired and driving after revocation/suspension. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
