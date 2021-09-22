Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Kirsten Emmith, 24, 53 Ashland St., Newburyport, was arrested Saturday at 10:31 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, speeding and failing to stop/yield. Officer Charles Vorederis made the arrest on the Gillis Bridge.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Georgina Metri, 25, 781 Randolph St., Weymouth, was arrested Monday at 1:01 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest on Merrimac Street.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Rogerio Ferreira Lage Morsir, 41, 141 North St., Georgetown, was arrested Thursday at 9:27 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Nicholas J. Guerrero, 26, 44 Chestnut St., No. 2, Nashua, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 11:09 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village Apartments on Cimarron Drive.
