Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Christopher Murray, 37, 34 Central Ave., Byfield, was arrested Wednesday at 9:02 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Daniel Jenkins made the arrest on Fruit Street.
