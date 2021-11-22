Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Donald C. Lind Jr., 42, 14 Worthley Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 8:19 a.m. and charged with simple assault with physical contact (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. At the same time, Anna M. Souther, 53, of the same address, was arrested and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence), simple assault with bodily injury and a previous warrant. The arrests were made on South Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.