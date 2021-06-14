Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Patrick McNamara, 35, 1087 Brownfield Road, Porter, Maine, was arrested Sunday at 12:46 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, marked lanes violation and two previous warrants. Officer Neil Moody made the arrest near Exit 54 north on Interstate 495.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
James Delyani, 31, 2 Hampshire Drive, North Hampton, N.H. was arrested Thursday at 1:31 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officer Jason DaCunha made the arrest at Plum Island Center.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Ryan Rubchinuk, 40, 8A Rundlett Way, Middleton, was arrested Wednesday at 1:01 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene after property damage (two counts). The arrest was made on Old Elm Street.
Wellington Diaz, 46, 177 Warren Ave., Apt. 2R, East Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested Saturday at 10:40 p.m. and charged with assault on an intimate partner. Officer Patrick Szymkowski made the arrest on Main Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Alexander Caputo, 30, 29 Grove St., No. 2, Haverhill, was arrested Wednesday at 11:57 a.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
William Baker, 43, 38 Parkersville Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 12:28 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence), simple assault with bodily injury and resisting arrest or detention. The arrest was made on Scott Avenue.
Kaliph K. Kimber, 24, 130 Centennial Drive, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 9:03 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Anthony Gagne, 34, 81 Conant Road, Nashua, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 4:49 p.m. and charged with a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1 near McDonald’s.
Jonathan P. Whelan, 36, 25 Perkins Ave., No. 97, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 1:08 a.m. and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made on Route 1 near Red’s Kitchen & Tavern.
Dyvon Jervis Harding, 19, 132 Ashworth Ave., Apt. 1, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 8:59 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at Market Basket in the Southgate Plaza on Lafayette Road.
