Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kent O. Anderson, 38, 29 Highland Road, Merrimac was arrested Wednesday, April 13, at 1:28 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and theft, breach of bail, as well as possession of a controlled drug.
The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
James Eric Spinney, 34, 124 Great Bay Woods, Newmarket, N.H., was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, April 13, at 4:53 p.m. Spinney was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest at 41 Beach Road.
Jennifer Ford, 34, 35 Downfall Road, Byfield, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, April 13, at 12:51 p.m. Officer Jeremy Kelley made the arrest at 35 Downfall Road, Byfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.