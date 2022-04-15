Seabrook

The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:

Kent O. Anderson, 38, 29 Highland Road, Merrimac was arrested Wednesday, April 13, at 1:28 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and theft, breach of bail, as well as possession of a controlled drug.

The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.

Salisbury

The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:

James Eric Spinney, 34, 124 Great Bay Woods, Newmarket, N.H., was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, April 13, at 4:53 p.m. Spinney was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest at 41 Beach Road.

Jennifer Ford, 34, 35 Downfall Road, Byfield, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, April 13, at 12:51 p.m. Officer Jeremy Kelley made the arrest at 35 Downfall Road, Byfield.

Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.

