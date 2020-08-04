HAVERHILL — Former U.S. Coast Guard member Randy Allen of Bradford said he could not believe what he saw while on a one-hour tour of the Merrimack River on Saturday evening.
Allen, who served in the Coast Guard in the mid-1960s, was a passenger on Tim Slavit's decommissioned 40-foot Coast Guard utility boat. Allen and his fellow passengers said they watched as a man in a motor boat dangerously raced around other boats in an area between the Rocks Village Bridge and the Groveland Bridge.
Allen said the man later crashed into a wooden pier beneath the Groveland Bridge. There he was picked up by the harbormaster and arrested.
"Anyone who saw what was happening would agree it was out of control," Allen said.
"The out-of-control boater was zigzagging in and out of the channel as we were heading to the Rocks Village Bridge," Allen said about the tour that began at the city docks behind the Tap Restaurant. "This guy was cutting people off, running his 23- or 24-foot cabin cruiser at high speed, cutting in between other boat traffic, and was moving and twisting back and forth.''
Allen said that while the tour was returning from the Rocks Village Bridge, he saw that the man's boat was wedged against a pier under the Groveland Bridge.
"The harbormaster arrived and was trying to free the boat," Allen said.
At 8:06 p.m., police responded to a report that the boat crashed into the Groveland Bridge.
Police said Harbormaster Michael Vets took the boat's driver, whom they identified as Demetrius Solomon, 40, of Rowley, into the harbormaster's boat and brought him to Kazmiera Marina on Coffin Avenue, where police were waiting.
Police said Solomon smelled of alcohol and while EMTs were checking him, they spoke to several witnesses. One of them was a boater who said Solomon was driving so erratically that he worried Solomon was going to T-bone his boat, according to police. The boater also told police that Solomon was doing "doughnuts" around other boats and came dangerously close to smaller boats.
According to police, another witness said Solomon was driving dangerously fast and came close to the shore before speeding away and colliding with the pier under the bridge.
After failing a field sobriety test, Solomon was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and unsafe operation of a motor boat, police said.
Police said Solomon agreed to take a breathalyzer test, which police said showed a blood alcohol level of .16 — double the legal limit. Police said they found empty beer and liquor bottles in Solomon's boat.
Solomon was arraigned via video in Haverhill District Court on Monday. Judge Patricia Dowling released him on personal recognizance and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 30.
Slavit, Haverhill's former assistant harbormaster who recently began his public tours of the river, was narrating for people on the early evening tour at the time of the incident. He said the pier hit by the speeding boat is a structure used to deflect vessels that go out of control under the bridge.
Slavit said the area where Solomon was speeding is a "no-wake" zone, meaning boats are supposed to travel slowly and avoid creating a wake so they don't endanger people on smaller boats, canoes and kayaks, or damage such vessels.
