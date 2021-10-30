NEWBURYPORT — Police were searching for a man who reportedly claimed to have a bomb when he robbed prescription drugs from the Pond Street CVS Saturday afternoon.
City Marshal Mark Murray said a man in his 30s or 40s wearing a bright blue Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a navy blue baseball cap reportedly handed the pharmacist a note at around 2:05 p.m. claiming to have a bomb and demanding prescription drugs. The suspect fled the store at 13 ½ Pond St. with an undisclosed quantity of drugs.
In a press release Saturday night, Murray described the man as about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and between 160-170 pounds. He was wearing gray shoes with white soles and a light blue surgical mask.
Murray said the suspect might be driving an older model blue pickup with New Hampshire plates.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Newburyport Police at 978-462-4411.
