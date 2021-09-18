The Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Boston, Rowley and Wellesley Police Departments, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are investigating the disappearance of a 38-year old woman, who formerly lived in Rowley.
Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dolly Thapa, 38, who most recently has been staying in Wellesley. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 12, according to a press release from the DA's office. She is believed to be driving a 2002 grey/light green Lexus (MA 198AN3).
Family members reported her missing on Monday evening to Wellesley Police.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Thapa since Sept. 12 is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.
