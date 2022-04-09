BOSTON — More than 10,000 Massachusetts police officers are expected undergo a new state certification process this year that will include a review of their personnel records and face-to-face interviews.
As part of that process, the state's newly created Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission has come up with a list of questions that will be asked of every law enforcement officer in the state before the independent board signs off on their credentials for three years.
Many of the questions are basic, such as whether police officers have ever been subject to disciplinary action or suspension, if they have ever been a defendant in a civil lawsuit alleging a violent act against another person, and whether they have a license to carry a firearm.
Other questions, however, delve more deeply into officers' personal views on thorny social issues, such as whether they've ever sent or displayed a "biased" statement on social media websites in the past five years, or if they have belonged to groups that discriminate against others based on race, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
Members of the union representing state police troopers now say they are "deeply troubled" by the subjective nature of some of the questions they will be required to answer.
"The unintended consequences from some of these questions may be significant," the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement. "The questions are invasive, subjective and do not assess the diverse qualities that make for a qualified police officer."
The union points out that some of the questions are duplicative of those already asked of rank-and-file troopers and sergeants as part of the hiring process. (Editor's note: the questions appear at the end of this article.)
"We will be formally asking the POST Commission to reconsider these questions and provide guidance as to how they should be answered to eliminate the ambiguity and subjectivity of others so that we can appropriately advise our members," the association's statement said.
On Monday, the nine-member commission voted to accept the questions during a meeting in Boston, but board members noted that the wording could be revised.
Enrique Zuniga, POST's executive director, said the commission is under a tight deadline to move ahead with the certifications for the first group of officers.
"The statute didn't give us much time, so we felt like we had to put something forward," he said. "Given the time frame we have to run with these questions, but we need to come back and tweak them we can."
The POST commission, a key provision of a 2020 law overhaul policing in Massachusetts, includes six civilians and three members of law enforcement. It has the authority to revoke police credentials for officers found to have committed wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or intimidation.
Gov. Charlie Baker filed the policing reform plan in response to demonstrations over the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police officers.
Prior to a passage of the law, Massachusetts was an outlier — one of a handful of states that doesn't certify police. Officers attend an academy and get continued training throughout their careers, but until now it has been up to local departments to oversee it. They're also required to pass a civil service exam, which won't change under credentialing.
Under the new law, every police officer was automatically certified, but those credentials expire. The first group of officers, whose last names begin with A through H, face a June 30 deadline to become certified. The remainder of the state's officers will be certified over the next two years.
Local police departments will be expected to ensure that a supervisor conducts an interview with each officer, asking them "reasonable" questions approved by the commission.
"Agencies are not precluded from asking additional questions, or conducting additional interviews or evaluations, separate from the certification process," the plan states.
Zuniga points out that police officers' answers to the POST questions won't be an "automatic disqualifier" against certification.
"It's meant to provide the commission with a broad definition of an officer's character," he said. "It's only one part of the review process."
Another part of the process involves reviewing records of any disciplinary actions against officers from hundreds of police departments across the state.
Zuniga says the commission has received those documents from "a vast majority" of the police agencies and will soon begin reviewing them.
Certification questions for Massachusetts police officers
Here's a list of the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission's questions that will be asked of law enforcement officers as part of the certification process:
1. Are you current on all tax payments? This includes federal and state taxes as well as property and estate taxes.
2. Have you ever received a license or permit to possess or carry a firearm?
3. Have you ever been a defendant in a civil suit in which it was alleged that you acted violently?
4. Have you ever been the subject of a restraining order or any other court order that restricted, or imposed consequences based on, your conduct?
5. Have you ever been subjected to disciplinary action, consisting of suspension?
6. In the last five years, have you ever sent or displayed a public communication on social media that you believe could be perceived as biased against anyone based on their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, mental or physical disability, immigration status, or socioeconomic or professional level provided you were 18 years old at the time?
7. Do you currently belong, or have you ever belonged, to any organization that, at the time you belonged, unlawfully discriminated on the basis of actual or perceived race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, mental or physical disability, immigration status, age?
8. Thinking broadly, do you have any knowledge or information, in addition to that specifically addressed in the proceeding questions, which may be relevant, directly or indirectly, to your eligibility or fitness to be re-certified as a law enforcement officer?
Source: Massachusetts' Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission
