Voters in Newburyport and Amesbury go to the polls today, Nov. 2, to decide highly contested races for mayor in both cities.
In Newburyport, School Committee member Sean Reardon and City Councilor at large Charles Tontar are vying for a four-year term to replace outgoing Mayor Donna Holaday.
In Amesbury, voters will choose between incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, who are both on the ballot running for a two-year term as mayor.
Polls in both cities are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Newburyport, there are also six candidates campaigning for three seats on the School Committee – Sarah Hall, Juliet Walker, Daniel Blair, Laura Viola Maccarone, and incumbents Brian Callahan and Steven Cole.
The Newburyport City Council races are all uncontested. Unless write-in candidates appear or a candidate drops out of a race, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman will be succeeded by Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue, the Ward 1 councilor will be Sharif Zeid, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane.
The five people running for at-large spots on the council are incumbents Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan, former Councilor Ed Cameron, and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright. Councilors at large Barry Connell and Joseph Devlin are not seeking reelection.
In Amesbury, two ballot questions will also face voters. The first question asks to change the mayor’s two-year term to a four-year term after the next municipal election in 2023.
The second ballot question asks if voters approve giving the School Committee the option to choose its own chairperson. At present, the mayor is automatically the committee chair.
Also in Amesbury, the race for the District 5 City Council seat is the only other contested race on the ballot, with former City Councilor Joe McMilleon running against Spindletree Road resident Peter Frey.
The polls are at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
The polls in Newburyport are:
Ward 1P Plum Island, the Plum Island Boathouse, 300 Northern Blvd.
Ward 1, People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St.
Ward 2, the former Brown School, which is at the corner of Milk and Lime streets.
Ward 3 and 4, Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St.
Ward 5 and 6, the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Elsewhere, an unusual special primary takes place for the 4th Essex District House of Representative seat.
Two Democrats and two Republicans are running for former state Rep. Brad Hill’s vacant seat, although the House district — the 4th Essex — may very well disappear after next year due to proposed legislative redistricting.
The 4th Essex now includes Rowley, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield, Wenham and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
On the Republican ballot are Robert “Bob” Snow of Rowley and Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich. Facing off on the Democratic ballot are Jamie Belsito of Topsfield and Darcyll Dale of Hamilton.
Special state primary voting in Rowley takes place today with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 202 Main St. A special election will be held Nov. 30.
