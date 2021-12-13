NEWBURYPORT — Brick & Ash, a Center Street restaurant known for its live music, chicken wings and artificial grass outdoor seating, is on the market after its owners closed the business over the weekend.
The business, listed with The Boston Restaurant Group, is available for $475,000, which includes liquor and entertainment licenses. Brick & Ash, renovated in 2016, amassed almost $2 million in revenue in 2019 with a ratio of 55% food to 45% beverages sold, according to the listing.
It is owned by Laura and John Wolfe, who also own The Poynt, located within eyeshot on Water Street. A check of The Poynt website and Facebook page shows the restaurant is still open for business but had to cancel plans for brunch on Sunday due to staffing shortages.
An email to the Wolfes for comment was not immediately returned.
The structure at 10 Center St. was built in 1800 and is owned by New England Development. It was last assessed at $850,600, according to the city’s online assessor’s database.
Word of the closure was posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook page, drawing comments from supporters who were saddened by the news.
“First and foremost, thank you! We have truly enjoyed bringing live music to Newburyport. We also appreciate the support from our loyal customers and the patience from our neighbors,” the Facebook post reads.
Brick & Ash was one of several local businesses that closed its doors a year ago as they faced the prospect of a winter without many customers and limits on indoor dining due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Most of those restrictions have been lifted but the overall business climate has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, at least in terms of staffing levels. City restaurant hours have been curtailed with many keeping their doors closed at the beginning of each week.
The Wolfes opened what was once called 10 Center Street in 2016 after extensive renovations that inspired the name.
The restaurant has special meaning for Mayor Donna Holaday who met her husband, Joe Holaday, there when she was a bartender and he was a line cook. The Holadays later had their wedding reception there.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nate Allard said Brick & Ash’s closing served as a reminder that supporting local businesses was “critical to our local economy.”
“Brick & Ash has a been a great restaurant, event venue, chamber member and local hang out spot for years now. They will be greatly missed,” Allard said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
