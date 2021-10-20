NEWBURYPORT — The candidates for Newburyport School Committee and mayor will take the stage Thursday night, Oct. 21, in a forum sponsored by The Daily News, leading up to the Nov. 2 election.
The event will run from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Nock Middle School auditorium on Low Street and is open to the public under local Board of Health guidelines requiring everyone to wear a mask while in the school.
The six candidates running for three seats on the School Committee — Daniel Blair, Steven Cole, Brian Callahan, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone and Juliet Walker — will respond to questions from moderator Richard Lodge, editor of The Daily News, from 6:30 until around 7:55 p.m. After a short break, mayoral candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar will take the stage to respond to questions from Lodge. The moderator expects to cover a wide range of topics, with many questions drawn from those sent in my Daily News readers.
Although the public is invited to the event, no questions will be taken from the audience that night.
Plans call for NCH Hub (Port Media) to livestream the evening on the web and to rebroadcast the program in the weeks before the election.
Reardon, a School Committee member, and Tontar, a city councilor, are vying for the four-year term to replace Mayor Donna Holaday, who is not running for reelection.
