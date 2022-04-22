NEWBURYPORT — Hundreds of people converged upon Waterfront Park Friday afternoon for the Climate Justice Rally as part of Earth Day events across the globe.
The event kicked off around 1:30 p.m. with a brief parade from Market Square to the waterfront. The parade was led by rally organizers and a Theater In The Open puppet troupe. Chanting "Hey Hey Ho Ho, climate change has got to go," the parade momentarily blocked traffic as it crossed Merrimac Street and spilled into Waterfront Park.
Mara Flynn from First Religious Society of Newburyport UU Church then welcomed the crowd and invited them to dance as a drum circle pounded a steady hypnotic beat.
"Our planet needs us to show up," Flynn said.
From 2 to 3 p.m. musical guests filled the park with sounds and along the park edges representative from area conservation and protection groups manned booths and tables.
Speakers included Reverend Rebecca Bryan from First Religious Society, Amber Hewett from the National Wildlife Federation, Chris Nord from C-10, Patricia D. Rocker from the Wampanoag Nation and John Macone from the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
