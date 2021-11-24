David Finn and his wife, Taunya Wolfe Finn, board chair of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, decorate a lamppost with an evergreen garland and red bow Tuesday in downtown Newburyport. Each holiday season, the chamber decorates more than 200 lampposts in the downtown area. Businesses, families and individuals can sponsor a decorated post for $100, with their name included with the decorations. Proceeds pay for chamber activities throughout the year. There are still some sponsorships available, according to Wolfe Finn.