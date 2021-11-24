NEWBURYPORT — With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this week, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is launching a campaign to encourage everyone to shop and dine locally this holiday season.
The theme of the regional marketing campaign is “There’s No Place Like LOCAL for the Holidays.”
Erin Duggan, director of marketing and events, said the chamber is working with local businesses to focus attention on the importance – and convenience – of shopping local.
“We want to keep it fresh and exciting and fun,” she said Tuesday. “We’re working to help businesses get back on their feet.”
The chamber’s goal is to “really leverage each other’s assets – that’s our goal,” she said. “It’s really important for us to support them in every way we can.”
Following Small Business Saturday, the chamber and the Newburyport Rotary Club will co-sponsor the annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting on Sunday.
Santa will arrive by U.S. Coast Guard boat about 3 p.m. and parade through downtown. At 4 p.m., the tree lighting will take place in Market Square.
Friday evening Invitation Nights, which typically draw thousands of people downtown for shopping and sampler refreshments, will make a return on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
“With so much talk about shortages in products and long lead times for in-time delivery, we thought this would be a perfect time to remind everyone that we have just what you need right here at home,” chamber President Nate Allard said in a press release Monday.
“We plan to highlight the wide array of unique and different products and services in our local shops, as well as tell the stories of so many who have fond holiday Newburyport traditions,” he added.
“For example, one of our marketing committee members said he and his family come here every December and each select a unique holiday ornament — they have been doing it for years,” Allard said. “Someone else recalls proposing to his future wife in the midst of a bustling invitation night.
“There are so many wonderful reasons to shop and dine locally, not the least of which is supporting our local economy without having to wait for the Amazon truck,” Allard added. “The offerings are across the board and unique.”
The chamber is also showcasing five local nonprofits in a “pop-up park” adjacent to the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Waterfront park. The initiative aims to highlight the difference that these nonprofits make in the community, while offering family-friendly holiday activities for the public to enjoy.
The park, called “Salute our Helpers,” will host the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center on Dec. 3, 3 to 5 p.m., and Dec. 4-5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Knights of Columbus on Dec. 10, 4 to 6 p.m.; Newburyport Youth Services on Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Custom House Maritime Museum on Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Our Neighbors’ Table on Dec. 17, 3 to 5 p.m. and Dec. 18-19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a full schedule of activities from the chamber, including those of member businesses in December, visit www.newburyportchamber.org.
The holiday campaign was designed by the chamber’s marketing committee with graphics designed by Triton Communications, a local marketing and communications firm.
