NEWBURYPORT — City Councilor Byron Lane announced Monday he would be vying for the vacant First Essex state representative seat last held by James Kelcourse of Amesbury.
The 45-year-old Lane was reelected to a second term representing Ward 6 in November.
Lane’s announcement triggers a primary election for the Democrat nomination in September.
On July 20, another Newburyport resident, Dawne Shand, announced her candidacy. On the Republican side, Samson Racioppi and Charles Fitzwater, both of Salisbury, have informed the state they will form organizations to possibly run for the First Essex District seat, according to the Office of Campaign & Political Finance.
Should Lane win the election, he plans on finishing his term as a city councilor, which is allowed under state election rules, he said.
His second term ends in 2023.
Lane said his passion has always been helping people, even at the expense of his real estate business.
During the height of COVID-19, when personal protective equipment were scarce, Lane said he was able to secure hundreds of high-quality masks for nurses and other health care providers at Anna Jaques Hospital.
“It uncovered a passion in me that, yeah, I truly wanted to help out people when I can,” Lane said.
Asked for his priorities should he become First Essex state representative, Lane said it would be giving a voice to the region on Beacon Hill.
As for issues, Lane said improving education, securing infrastructure funding, holding upriver communities more accountable for combined sewer overflows, and finding future revenue sources for programs started with federal grants are at the top of his list.
“Temporary funds are fantastic but we need to find out how to keep them going,” Lane said.
Shand, the sister of Newburyport City Council President Heather Shand, temporally stepped down as president of the Massachusetts Women Political Caucus as she runs for office.
“I don’t want to take anything for granted,” Shand said when asked about her chances. “It’s a great process and I’m really excited and I’m really enjoying it.”
Shand, 52, ran to become the city’s Ward 3 councilor in 2009 but lost. Her sister represents Ward 3 on the council.
She said her experience with the caucus in trying to get women to run for office, plus running the campaign of Fourth Essex state Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, would bode well going forward.
Asked what her priorities would be if elected, Shand said education funding, stronger equitable economic growth, and environmental issues such as water quality and the Merrimack River.
“It’s amazing, complete strangers are saying, ‘We’re so excited for this campaign and we’re so exited for you to be our state rep.’ It’s astonishing,” Shand said.
Kelcourse resigned as state representative in late June after being sworn in as the newest member of the state Parole Board. He was first elected to his First Essex District seat in 2014 and reelected in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
His name will appear on the Republican primary ballot Sept. 6, but his seat will most likely remain vacant until a successor is elected Nov. 8. Following the primary, Kelcourse can then withdraw his name from the November ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The First Essex District will represent Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 beginning next year. Amesbury Districts 1 and 6 will be in the Second Essex District.
All candidates will be running write-in campaigns with the winners of the primary appearing on the November ballot. In a statement, Racioppi said he welcomed Lane to the race but questioned why he is running as a Democrat.
“Other than what seems like support for various oppressive measures during COVID, he seems like a good representative as Ward 6 Councilor in the city of Newburyport,” Racioppi wrote. “However, our campaign has questions about why Mr. Lane is running as a Democrat considering some of the unreasonable positions he takes as a councilor.”
Lane said he comes from a long line of Democrats and is proud to be one. When it comes to his voting record, Lane said he takes a pragmatic approach.
“I pride myself in listening to people and going with my heart,” Lane said.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
