NEWBURYPORT — Hundreds of area veterans can expect a little more Christmas cheer this holiday season thanks to Battle Grounds Coffee owners Salvatore and Dana DeFranco, and Afghanistan war veteran Donald Jarvis, who have been stuffing stockings with donated gift cards, socks, games and other items and handing them out.
More than 160 stockings have already been given to veterans in Worcester County and on Cape Cod with more to be handed out in Essex and Middlesex counties in the weeks to come, according to Jarvis.
On Wednesday morning, a large chunk of the Pleasant Street cafe’s floor space was covered with donated items awaiting delivery to area veterans agents.
“That’s like a sixth of it,” Dana DeFranco said.
In addition to its Newburyport location, Battle Grounds Coffee is collecting items at its locations in downtown Haverhill and Cedardale in Haverhill, DeFranco added.
“It’s awesome,” she said, “especially after the last few years we’ve had.”
Jarvis, who was visiting the shop Wednesday morning with his service dog, Mocha, said veterans are naturally reserved when it comes to asking for help. Collecting gifts and sending them to agents who know where veterans live make it easier for them to be recognized for their service.
“Veterans Day is every day, not just Nov. 11,” Jarvis said.
Also visiting the shop Wednesday morning was Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph Bevilacqua, who called the drive “absolutely spectacular.”
“Dana and Sal go out of their way to make veterans feel appreciated,” Bevilacqua said.
For those wanting to contribute, the drive will continue at all three locations right up to Christmas, according to Jarvis.
“We will make sure they get to a veteran,” Jarvis said.
Christmas stockings can include but are not limited to thank-you cards, personal hygiene products (male and female), gift cards, puzzle books and candy. Anyone who would like to donate Christmas stockings can drop them off at Battle Grounds locations at 39 Washington St., Haverhill; 33 Pleasant St., Newburyport; and 931 Boston Road, Bradford.
Anyone who wants to donate a large number of stockings should contact Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com to coordinate a time.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
