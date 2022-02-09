NEWBURYPORT - Commuter rail passengers from Newburyport to Beverly will need to take a shuttle bus between the two cities starting March 5 as the route's signal system is updated, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. 

Affected stops include Beverly, Hamilton/Wenham, Ipswich, Rowley and Newburyport. Shuttle bus service is free. 

Starting in April, signal system work expands to Salem, meaning shuttle bus service will be extended to that city, the MBTA announced. 

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008. 

