NEWBURYPORT - Commuter rail passengers from Newburyport to Beverly will need to take a shuttle bus between the two cities starting March 5 as the route's signal system is updated, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Affected stops include Beverly, Hamilton/Wenham, Ipswich, Rowley and Newburyport. Shuttle bus service is free.
Starting in April, signal system work expands to Salem, meaning shuttle bus service will be extended to that city, the MBTA announced.
