NEWBURYPORT — The mayor's plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services received the go-ahead with a 10-1 vote from the City Council on Monday night.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel, who has long been a critic of Mayor Sean Reardon's plan, cast the sole dissenting vote.
Reardon initially proposed moving the Parks Department under the supervision of DPS in July when Parks Director Lise Reid saw her job eliminated. But Reardon eventually withdrew his plan before a City Council vote on the matter scheduled for September.
Reardon and his administration spent the past five months working with the Parks Commission and others to come up with a new plan that calls for all Parks Department personnel to report to DPS leadership. Adult recreation would then be supervised by Newburyport Youth Services.
Port Parks Alliance, a private organization, has been created to deal with volunteering and fundraising for the city's parks. The mayor's plan also received support from the Parks Commission, DPS, Youth Services, the Parks Department and the city's planning office.
Reardon pointed to the Community Services Committee's 2-1 vote last week to recommend his plan to the full council as another sign of support before the vote Monday night.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, who leads the Community Services Committee, said integrating the operations of DPS with the Parks Department was the best choice.
"We think this is a more efficient use of materials and resources to maintain the service levels that we have in the city," he said.
Another Community Services Committee member, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, voted against the project during last week's meeting but reversed course Monday saying it was time to let the plan "grow some legs."
"I do have faith in the Port Parks Alliance and I think there is a tremendous amount of encouragement and enthusiasm there. I do hope they are able to reach out and connect with all of the brave volunteers of the various parks and park organizations," she said.
Explaining his rationale, Vogel pointed to the city's lack of a leader for the department as a problem when trying to move the Parks Department under the DPS.
Acting Director Jamie Tuccolo resigned earlier this month. His last day is Friday.
"There's no specific point person who is educated and experienced in the field of parks," Vogel said. "That person seems to be missing and there's too many functions spread around."
Vogel also said it was inappropriate to move ahead with the Parks Department reorganization while the city searches for a new DPS director.
"Instead of waiting for the input of a new director to come in and have some direction on what this organization would look like, that person will be walking into a department that is undergoing change. Waiting for that position to be filled would be good governing," he said.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid has long been a supporter of the mayor's plan and said Monday that he believes it will "make the parks better."
"I have some parks in my ward and I think all of us do. Selfishly, that is the name of the game and I am looking forward to see, for example, Perkins Park and some of the other nice things and amenities that we have in my ward be taken care of nicely," he said.
At-Large Councilor Ed Cameron also voiced his support for the plan.
"I do think this would be better served with a point person, whether they are the director or whatever the title is. Somebody that stitches all of this together. A lot of good work has gone into this and there is a lot of integration and connections," he said.
At-Large Councilor Afroz Khan said she was glad to see the formation of the Port Parks Alliance.
"It is nice to see a body like that engaged and seeing so many things they are starting to do already. So I am very, very excited about that effort," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.