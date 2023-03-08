NEWBURYPORT — Several city councilors will talk about the issues facing the city when the Newburyport Democratic City Committee meets Tuesday.
The meeting, held at 7 p.m. on Zoom, will feature Councilors Ed Cameron, Connie Preston and Bruce Vogel. Council President Heather Shand also hopes to attend.
Councilors will speak about issues, including the retail cannabis debate, the future of the former Brown School and Newburyport Youth Services. They will answer questions from the public but will not be able to comment on certain matters the council is considering.
The committee held a similar meeting last summer and appreciates the councilors’ participation.
The committee is focusing primarily on local issues. The mayor spoke at the committee’s January meeting and will hear this spring from representatives of some of the city’s departments, boards and commissions, including Youth Services.
Meetings are open to all and are an opportunity to meet city leaders and advocates, hear about the work they do, and find out how to get more involved.
For information about the committee or for the Zoom link to the meeting, email Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
On March 28, several current and retired city councilors will share their experiences on the council and talk about what it takes to run for municipal office. This event will be held at the PEG Center for Art & Activism, 3 Harris St., Newburyport, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to all.
The committee contends the 2021 City Council elections were not competitive, so it encourages more residents to run in the fall election. Municipal elections are nonpartisan, so this is an opportunity for residents to attend, speak with councilors, and learn more about the work they do.
This informal event will feature a roundtable discussion on the role of city councilors and how to run for office followed by a question-and-answer session.
The committee and other local organizations have the resources available to coach candidates on how to run and guide them through the campaign process. Interested candidates can request access to those resources, which will be previewed at the event.
For information or to RSVP for this event, email Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.