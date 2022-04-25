NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Horticultural Society, Inc. is raffling off seven gift baskets at its upcoming spring fundraiser and plant sale, which will be held behind the Custom House Maritime Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Raindate is May 15. The baskets – each valued between $300-$450 – include a yoga wellness basket, a “kitchen fun” basket; a “tea time” basket; three gardening baskets and a marsh oil painting from local artist Nancy Soward. There is something for everyone!
Raffle tickets — one ticket for $2, three for $5, and eight for $10 — may be purchased in person at the plant sale. If there’s a basket you hope to win, place your tickets in the sealed container that corresponds to that basket. You can place all your tickets in one container or divide your tickets as you choose. When the plant sale ends at 2 p.m., one winning ticket will be drawn from each sealed container. Winners need not be present at the actual time of the drawing.
Those who are unable to attend the plant sale may also purchase raffle tickets in advance on the Horticultural Society website: Newburyporthort.org. Advance online orders must be placed by Tuesday, May 10. Members will ensure tickets are placed in the designated containers according to your online order form.
Two baskets are on view at Beach Plum Florist at The Tannery until May 12. Order forms can be filled out at that location. Pay by cash or check.
In addition, everyone who purchases one basket raffle ticket will receive a complimentary door prize ticket to win a gorgeous silk arrangement of forsythia in a contemporary glass vase.
