NEWBURYPORT — A local man faces a drunken driving charge after crashing his car off Hale Street on Monday.
Nicholas Howard, 26, of Quail Run Hollow had to be extricated from the heavily damaged car before he was driven to Perry Way, where a medical helicopter was awaiting to fly him to a regional trauma center, according to local police and fire officials.
In addition to the operating under the influence charge, he was summonsed to Newburyport District Court on negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked violation charges.
The crash took place about 4:35 p.m. on what Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire called a “straight stretch of road.”
LeClaire said Howard was heading toward Low Street when he drove into trees. The crash sent his car spinning until it came to a standstill on its nose.
“It was a difficult extrication,” LeClaire said, adding that firefighters from both stations were at the accident scene for about 90 minutes.
Assisting local firefighters were an Atlantic Ambulance crew and four Newburyport police officers, including John Gavin and Joshua Tierney.
The crash remains under investigation by local police.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
