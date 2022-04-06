NEWBURYPORT — A local man who had to be pried out of his wrecked car after crashing it off Hale Street lost his driver’s license for 45 days on Wednesday after admitting a jury could find him guilty of drunken driving.
In addition to drunken driving, Nicholas Howard, 26, of Quail Run Hollow, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation after the Dec. 27, 2021, crash.
During Wednesday’s appearance in Newburyport District Court, Howard saw the two most serious charges continued without a finding for a year. During that time he must pay more than $800 in fees and fines and complete an alcohol safety awareness course, according to court records.
The crash, which sent his Honda Civic spinning until it came to a standstill on its nose, took place about 4:35 p.m. on the cut-through road between West Newbury and Newburyport.
When Newburyport police Officer John Gavin arrived, he saw the car’s nose pointing straight up and the back end resting against a tree. Howard, who was conscious following the crash, told Officer Joshua Tierney he had no idea what happened.
A witness however told Gavin that Howard lost control of his car as he was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Howard then drove across the westbound lane and left the road, entering a section of woods, according to Gavin’s report.
Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said that firefighters from both stations were at the scene for about 90 minutes — much of that time spent on removing Howard from the wrecked car.
“It was a difficult extrication,” LeClaire said, back in December.
Howard was then transported by an Atlantic Ambulance crew to where a medical helicopter was waiting. He was then flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. One of the paramedics told police that Howard smelled of alcohol and when asked how much he had to drink, Howard replied, “too much,” Gavin wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
