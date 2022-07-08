NEWBURYPORT - In an effort to maximize resources and increase efficiency, the city on Friday released a report from an outside consultant that recommends changes to better deliver services to the community.
Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth was hired to review the current government structure and identify improvements. The review, which was handed to the city at the end of June, included both research and interviews with more than a dozen department heads and staff members.
“The city has a highly effective team of department heads, but it is always helpful to have a professional, outside review with a fresh set of eyes,” Mayor Sean Reardon said. “This report tells us what the city is doing well and how we can be more efficient in serving the public, and will be a guide to our decisions in the coming weeks.”
The city, according to Reardon will be is actively looking to incorporate the following recommendations:
Shift the Parks Department maintenance crew to the Department of Public Services, with the purpose of providing more efficient and effective support across the city with shared staff and equipment.
Move adult recreation programming, currently within the Parks Department, to a combined Youth & Recreation Services Department.
Reassign the staff member responsible for recycling, energy, and sustainability issues to the Mayor’s Office, with the title of sustainability coordinator, to support sustainability initiatives across the city.
Move oversight of a portion of the city’s capital projects from the Planning and Development Department to the mayor’s office, under the formalized position of special projects manager, allowing Planning and Development staff to focus on planning and economic development.
Move information technology staff to the supervision of the finance director.
If all recommendations were adopted, the number of city departments would be reduced from 21 to 18 while increasing efficiency and improving services to the public, according to the city.
The report also recommended:
That the city work toward increased citizen engagement on boards and commissions, increased diversity of incoming members, and more consistent terms of office.
That the city consider working with the School Department in the future to consolidate functions and services that may be duplicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.