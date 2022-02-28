NEWBURYPORT — In what might be called a battle of the bands, two members of a local music group obtained harassment prevention orders against a former bandmate who they say is upset they have gotten gigs at a local restaurant and he has not.
Two members of Cuppa Joe obtained the harassment orders against David Buschini in the last week, the latest coming on Monday during an intense hearing in Newburyport District Court.
During the hearing, a Cuppa Joe member accused Buschini of sending harassing texts and social media messages to his family, friends and girlfriend after he blocked Buschini's number and profiles. Buschini, standing a few yards away, accused his former band of attacking a mutual female friend.
After about a 10-minute hearing, which included the plaintiff reading a profanity-laced message he says Buschini left on his friend's social media account, Judge Peter Doyle issued the yearlong restraining order.
Last week, Judge William Martin issued another band member a temporary harassment prevention order against Buschini.
The order prevents Buschini from coming within 50 yards of his two former bandmates, their residences and where they work for the next year. Where they have been working for the last few months on a regular basis is at The Joy Nest restaurant on Water Street, according to court documents.
Cuppa Joe is a jazz and blues quartet that is also known to dive into rock 'n' roll, performing class tunes from the 1950s and 1960s. Among the legends it covers are Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Nat King Cole, according to its Facebook page.
Buschini, according to court documents, had been playing solo piano gigs at The Joy Nest's sister restaurant, Brown Sugar By The Sea, directly across the street.
According to affidavits included in the harassment order applications and court testimony, the harassing messages came in response to Buschini feeling jealous his former band was playing regularly at the often-busy restaurant while he was regulated to playing solo piano across the street.
Buschini would also lash out about what he perceived as inequitable treatment by a Joy Nest employee who had no control who played what venue and when.
"He somehow got it in his mind that I secretly had a hand in helping Cuppa Joe get gigs at Joy Nest and not him," the employee wrote, adding that he berated her at the restaurant in front of patrons at least once.
Despite the harassing messages, at least one of the band members expressed empathy for Buschini and even went as far as reaching out to his parents to get him help, according to court records.
