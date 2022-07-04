NEWBURYPORT — Police Lt. Matthew Simons recently graduated from the FBI National Academy, according to the Police Department.
Simons joined the Newburyport Police Department in September 2002 and was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2016. Simons received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2018 and his master’s degree in executive leadership in 2020.
The FBI Academy, internationally known for its academic excellence, offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, psychology, forensic and behavioral science and fitness training, according to a press release. Participation is granted through nomination and invitation only.
Academy instructors, special agents and other staff, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields and possess advanced degrees, provide the training.
Simons was among 254 law enforcement officers who graduated from the 282nd academy session June 9.
The class consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia, and included members of law enforcement agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations, and nine federal and civilian agencies.
FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony.
The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.