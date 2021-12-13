NEWBURYPORT — When local resident Nancy Hawkes was declared cancer free after rounds of chemotherapy at Anna Jaques Hospital earlier this year, her daughter Maddy wanted to find a way to give back to those still enduring the struggle.
With that in mind, Maddy Hawkes recently launched Project Stocking, her endeavor to fill 50 stockings with self-care items for the hospital’s cancer center.
Through Dec. 20, she hopes members of the community will drop off gift cards, cozy socks, lip balm, journals and other self-care items at the Anna Jaques Cancer Center, 1 Wallace Bashaw Jr. Way, Suite 2001, Newburyport, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Maddy Hawkes, a 20-year-old junior at Plymouth State University studying elementary education, is a ResearcHERS ambassador for the American Cancer Society and the reigning Miss Seacoast.
After surgery and months of chemotherapy, Nancy Hawkes has been free of breast cancer since May. Because her treatments took place during the pandemic, Maddy and other loved ones were unable to be there.
Learning firsthand how important small tokens of support can affect a cancer patient’s treatment and outlook, she came up with the idea for Project Stocking.
“Not everyone had the support she had,” Maddy Hawkes said of her mom.
Since starting Project Stocking about three weeks ago, donations of books, journals, craft supplies and requested items have been pouring in. In addition to the hospital, there are drop-off locations at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, as well as neighboring Gilford.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Maddy Hawkes said.
Michelle Petryk, director of the cancer center, said the items have a profound soothing effect on patients, especially since their loved ones cannot be there during treatment.
“These simple, selfless acts go far in lifting the spirits of patients as they receive their treatments,” Petryk said. “It definitely helps them tremendously.”
Petryk said she and the entire hospital were “beyond grateful for the gifts Maddy and our community have gifted to our patients at Anna Jaques.”
“We have always been proud of the fact that even though Anna Jaques is part of a small community, our spirit is large and our treatments are on par with Boston,” she said.
As mentioned in a recent Plymouth State news story, Maddy Hawkes actively raises money for female-led cancer research and works with multiple schools across New Hampshire and Massachusetts to educate students and teachers.
She noted that the American Cancer Society has funded 49 researchers who have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize, but to date, none have been women.
Maddy Hawkes also serves as a board member for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Her efforts on behalf of the community-based campaign recently helped raise $75,000 at a Seacoast area event, according to the article.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.