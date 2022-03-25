NEWBURYPORT - Bresnahan Elementary and Molin Lower Middle School students celebrated the end of a Newburyport PTO Read-a-Thon fundraiser in style Friday afternoon by dressing up as their favorite book characters and parading around most of the school as hundreds of parents and loved ones watched. Leading the parade was Mayor Sean Reardon.
Port students celebrate Read-a-Thon with parade
