NEWBURYPORT — Students at Rupert A. Nock Middle School celebrated National Volunteer Week by doing a little spring cleaning at a pair of historic burial grounds this week.
Seventh-grade Crimson Team social studies teacher John Webber and his science teacher counterpart, John Reynolds, have been bringing their classes to Highland Cemetery and Old Hill Burial Ground, where they have cleaned and righted fallen headstones, for about the past 10 years.
“This is about taking care of the people who have no one left to take care of them,” Webber said.
Spring break kept the Crimson Team from celebrating National Volunteer Week last week but about 100 seventh-grade students spent at least four hours a day cleaning and righting headstones at the city’s two historic burial grounds Tuesday through Thursday.
Students learned about the restoration process while working on the headstones and they also had a chance to see the grave of the city’s first mayor, Caleb Cushing, at Highland Cemetery.
“The city can only do so much and, unfortunately, a lot of these stones tip over and are lost to history. Newburyport has such a rich history, you don’t want to lose any of these,” Webber said while working at Highland Cemetery. “Most of the tombstones in this particular cemetery are from the early 1800s and next door, they go as far back as the early 1700s.”
Seventh-grader Joey Hernandez spent a good portion of his Wednesday morning digging out and restoring fallen headstones and said it was a dirty but educational experience.
“A lot of these graves are very old and a lot of them were tipping over when we got here,” he said.
Hernandez’s classmate, Lottie O’Brien, said she found working with 200-year-old headstones to be a “surreal” experience but was proud to have done the work that her own children might do themselves someday.
“It’s a good opportunity to learn all of these things that we might teach our own kids to do at some point,” she said.
Reading some of the headstones also gave O’Brien and her friends a chance to imagine what life was like in the city over 200 years ago.
“It’s interesting to think about the relationships they had with some of the people who are lying next to them. We found three headstones where two of them had the same last name and they both had the same husband. They died at different times, so we were just theorizing about all that,” she said.
Students were also able to work with science teacher Reynolds on identifying different rocks they found in the two cemeteries and one student even uncovered a clay pipe from the early 1800s.
“That’s going to go into the archives here in the city, so there are some really neat things that they can find,” Webber said.
Students feel a great sense of pride when working in their community, according to Webber, who added that they can really get into a groove once they get going.
“They feel a sense of pride that they have accomplished something different,” he said.
Webber added that doing work outside of the classroom can often bring students out of their adolescent shells.
“You can do a great deal of teaching in place-based education outside and some of the students have said that they can drive by here now and say that they did this work. That’s a real sense of accomplishment and that’s why we’re here,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
