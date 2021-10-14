Barbara Cook of Newburyport recently received the 2021 George W. Fuller Award from the New England Water Works Association, the region’s largest and oldest nonprofit organization of water works professionals.
The award recognizes an individual for distinguished service to the water supply field in commemoration of the sound engineering skill, brilliant diplomatic talent, and constructive leadership characterized by the life of George Warren Fuller.
Cook was presented with the award for her leadership and accomplishments over her 30-year-plus career in water treatment and supply throughout New England.
She is president of Weston & Sampson Engineers Inc., an employee-owned, full-service infrastructure and environmental consulting firm serving communities throughout New England and along the East Coast.
Cook is credited with the continued success of Weston & Sampson’s water practice and the firm’s 50 percent increase in growth, according to a press release. She served on the association’s board of directors for six years before becoming president.
Cook has served on more than 15 volunteer committees for the association as a member or chair. She is a past chair of the Corrosion Control, Sponsor Services, Emergency Preparedness & Security, Networking, Site Selection, Planning, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jerome J. Healey Award committees.
Cook was also a mentor for four young professional members as part of the mentoring program.
Cook is a member of the Massachusetts Water Works Association, the Plymouth County Water Works Association and the American Council of Engineering Companies. Cook served on the Board of Water Commissioners in Newburyport for 12 years.
She is a registered professional engineer in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Cook was recognized with the award Sept. 9 during the 140th NEWWA annual conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.
