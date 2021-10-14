NEWBURYPORT — A local woman has sued a beauty spa on Winter Street, claiming she was burned and scarred during treatment there.
In a Superior Court filing dated Oct. 5, Wildwood Drive resident Karen Finnegan is seeking damages, costs, attorney’s fees and other costs against Suite Six Medical Aesthetics related to an October 2018 incident that she claims left her with burns on her face and other “painful personal injuries.”
With locations in Boston and Newburyport, Suite Six bills itself as a cosmetic surgery and medical spa that offers several types of body sculpting, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation and face contouring services.
A Suite Six technician was using intense pulse light treatment to even out skin pigmentation on her face on Oct. 10, 2018, when something went wrong leading to “burns, scars and pigmentary changes with indentation on her cheek,” the lawsuit said.
Following the incident, technicians failed to properly care for Finnegan.
“Karen Finnegan has suffered and continues to suffer from severe and disabling personal injuries, conscious pain and suffering, economic injuries, and other injuries and damages,” the lawsuit reads.
The suit further states that Suite Six breached its written agreement with Finnegan to provide its promised services when it injured her.
Emails to Finnegan’s attorney Seth Jacobs and Suite Six for comment were not returned.
