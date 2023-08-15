PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire Art Association hosts “The Swimmers” at its State Street gallery starting Aug. 31.
“The Swimmers,” an exploration of the inner lives of women, will on display throughout September. Each story, told through the lens of swimming, showcases a unique perspective while others plunge into murky depths of darkness.
Yet, each artwork unveils a profound truth about how women discover and harness their power in a world of challenges, according to organizers.
For this collection, Newburyport artist Bonnie Lake drew inspiration from the story of Ophelia in Hamlet, a famous Shakespearian tragedy in which Ophelia is driven mad by the conflicting desires of the men in her life. Drawing on the reflective qualities of water, Lake captures the struggles faced by Ophelia and, by extension, countless women today.
“I think about Ophelia when I’m shooting these women who just want to be in charge of their own lives,” Lake said.
Her portraits are a testament to the indomitable spirit of women, celebrating their quest for agency, independence and self-discovery, according to gallery officials.
Lake’s exhibition will be in the South Gallery of the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery from Aug. 31 to Oct. 1. The association will host a reception Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of the Art Around Town First Friday art walk in Portsmouth.
The Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery is at 136 State St. in Portsmouth. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Visit www.nhartassociation.org or call 603-431-4230 for more information.
