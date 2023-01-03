PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital has appointed Dr. Brian Sanders as chief medical officer, effective Jan. 16.
Sanders comes to the hospital from Mass General Brigham’s Salem Hospital, where he served as chief of the Department of Pediatric Emergency Medicine for six years and as chairperson of the Department of Pediatrics.
“Dr. Sanders has exceptional medical and leadership experience,” said Dean Carucci, CEO of Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said in a news release.
“I’m confident he will be an invaluable member of the Portsmouth team as we continue to provide high-quality care to our patients, and as we advance on our journey as an academic medical center,” he added.
During his tenure at Salem Hospital, Sanders managed one of Massachusetts’ busiest emergency departments; oversaw newborn care, pediatric, outpatient services; and worked with community pediatricians and family medicine physicians to best serve families and children on Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Sanders, a board-certified pediatrics and pediatric emergency medicine physician, also served as site director for the Boston University Medical Student Program at MassGeneral Hospital for Children at Salem Hospital, as medical director for the COVID-19 employee testing clinic and COVID vaccine program, and as site director for the REVISE study, or Reducing Variability in the Infant Sepsis Evaluation, for the American Academy of Pediatrics.
He has also served as medical director of pediatric emergency medicine at Lowell General Hospital, and as a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children’s Hospital Boston; Children’s Specialty Group in Norfolk, Virginia; and Pediatric Emergency Medicine Associates in Atlanta.
Sanders is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he played varsity tennis. He earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia in Atlanta.
Sanders completed his residency and fellowship at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, and earned his master’s degree in health care management from Harvard University's Chan School of Public Health in 2020. He has held academic appointments at Harvard Medical School and East Virginia Medical School.
He is also an assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital is a 234-bed acute care hospital serving residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
The hospital is one of the area’s largest employers and is the only ACS Verified Level 2 Trauma Center in New Hampshire’s Seacoast area.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital, along with Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire, and Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire, is a member of HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.