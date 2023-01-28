PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Regional Hospital has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
This achievement puts Portsmouth Regional Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures, according to a news release.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital is the only hospital in New Hampshire to be named one of America’s top hospitals.
“Our outstanding and dedicated care teams are focused on our mission to provide world-class care for our patients and their families,” said Dean Carucci, the hospital’s CEO.
“Recognition among the top hospitals in the nation is a reflection of this focus on clinical excellence, our investments in technology and innovation, and our unwavering commitment to care like family for our patients,” he said. “Our providers and employees work tirelessly every day to make this happen for all the communities we serve.”
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals.
This year’s analysis revealed significant variation between America’s 250 Best Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction.
“We’re proud to recognize Portsmouth Regional Hospital as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Portsmouth Regional Hospital consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in their community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence.”
Statistics are based on Healthgrades’ analysis of MedPAR data for 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality. A patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology is available here.
