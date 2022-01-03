WEST NEWBURY — The 2022 campaign season kicks off this month with 12 municipal seats up for grabs on the annual ballot.
Current occupants of the dozen positions are: Thomas Atwood, Board of Assessors; Thomas Fahey, Board of Health; Robinson Shively, constable; Jack Foley, Park and Recreation commissioner; Jake Cormier, Planning Board; Dena Trotta, Pentucket Regional School District School Committee; Richard Parker, Select Board; and Dick Cushing, water commissioner.
Also, four spots on the G.A.R. Memorial Library Board of Trustees have terms that end this spring.
The incumbent trustees are Fred Chanania, Marcia Sellos-Maura, Laura Collins and Ashley Adams. Collins was appointed to fill a vacancy in June; Adams also filled a vacancy when the Select Board appointed her to the post earlier this month. Both women were appointed until the next town election.
Atwood has indicated he will not seek another three-year term on the Board of Assessors.
Approved by the Secretary of State’s Office, the tentative spring election calendar includes several important dates that potential candidates should keep in mind.
The last day to obtain nomination papers is March 10 at 5 p.m., the last day to file nomination papers with the Board of Registrars is March 14 at 5 p.m., and the last day to withdraw nomination papers is March 30 at 5 p.m.
The last day to register to vote in the town election May 2 is April 5 at 8 p.m. West Newbury’s annual Town Meeting is slated for April 25, but Town Manager Angus Jennings said that date is “highly likely to change.”
The date for the September state primary has not been determined; the state election is Nov. 8.
For residents interested in becoming more involved in the community but who do not wish to run for office, there are numerous vacancies on town boards, commissions and committees.
They include the Climate Change Resiliency Committee, Conservation Commission, Finance Committee, Historic District Commission, Mill Pond Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
To learn more, check the specific board, commission or committee’s page at www.wnewbury.org or contact the Select Board office at 978-363-1100, ext. 113.
An application form is available to download from the town website, or in hard copy form at the town clerk’s office, 381 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.