NEWBURYPORT — The Powow River Poets David Davis Memorial Book Swap will be held Dec. 11 at Newburyport Public Library.
Participants can share their love of books and poetry in the memory of Powow River Poets member David Davis.
Open mic will be 3 to 3:40 p.m. for on-site attendees with the audience member book swap from 3:40 to 4 p.m.
People are welcome to attend on Zoom as passive listeners. Zoom attendees will not be able to read.
See the library website at www.newburyportpl.org/ for instructions about signing up for reading, participating in the book swap or watching from home. All registration must be in advance; there will be no on-site sign-up. For more information or assistance signing up, call the library at 978-465-4428.
