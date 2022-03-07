NEWBURYPORT — The Powow River Poets and the Newburyport Public Library invite the public back into the library for an in-person poetry reading. Readings are free and open to all. The featured poets are Zara Raab and José Edmundo Ocampo Reyes.
The program is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The library is located at 94 State St.
José Edmundo Ocampo Reyes was born and raised in the Philippines. His poems have appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, The Hudson Review, Pleiades, Rattle, and other journals. Zara Raab grew up in rural California. She has an MFA from Lesley University and poems in The Hudson Review, Ibbetson Street Press, Stand, Verse Daily and elsewhere.
Come early to sign up for open mic, a part of the program, too.
