NEWBURYPORT — A combination of COVID-19 restrictions, staffing issues and noise complaints were behind the recent demise of Brick & Ash, the popular Center Street restaurant that closed its doors last Friday, according to co-owner Laura Wolfe.
“Timing is everything,” Wolfe said during a Wednesday interview.
Opening in 2016, Brick & Ash was known for its live music, pool tables and DJs, attracting a younger clientele to the eatery located very close to houses, condominiums and apartments. Wolfe conceded the restaurant received noise complaints — a factor that contributed to closing it.
“Right concept, wrong street,” Wolfe said.
The Wolfes opened what was once called 10 Center Street after extensive renovations that inspired the name. The closure was first posted on its Facebook page last Friday with a message that thanked area residents.
“First and foremost, thank you! We have truly enjoyed bringing live music to Newburyport. We also appreciate the support from our loyal customers and the patience from our neighbors,” the Facebook post reads.
The closure will allow Wolfe and her husband, John Wolfe, to focus attention and resources on their other downtown restaurant The Poynt, located a few hundreds yards away on Water Street. Laura Wolfe said Brick & Ash staff will migrate to The Poynt, which in turn should help the restaurant avoid staffing issues like the one that cancelled brunch on Sunday.
“It does help The Poynt,” she said.
Asked how The Poynt was doing overall, she said it was doing “fine.”
“It’s not going anywhere, it’s doing great,” Laura Wolfe said.
Since announcing Brick & Ash’s closure last week, the Wolfes have put it on the market, listing it with The Boston Restaurant Group for $475,000. The price includes liquor and entertainment licenses, but not the building. Brick & Ash brought in almost $2 million in revenue in 2019 with a ratio of 55% food to 45% beverages sold, according to the listing.
The structure at 10 Center St. was built in 1800 and is owned by New England Development. It was last assessed at $850,600, according to the city’s online assessor’s database.
Brick & Ash was one of several local businesses that closed its doors a year ago as they faced the prospect of a winter without many customers and limits on indoor dining due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Most of those restrictions have been lifted but the overall business climate has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, at least in terms of staffing levels. City restaurant hours have been curtailed with many closed at the beginning of each week.
Another consequence of the pandemic was the virtual shut down of local live music, which almost two years after COVID-19 was first reported in the country has yet to fully recover. While there are establishments which feature solo performers and small ensembles, Brick & Ash was one of the few places within city limits that consistently booked bands. Another restaurant which booked bands The Grog, announced earlier this year that live music in its basement was “currently on pause until further notice,” according to its website.
Area musician E.J Ouellette, who is playing a solo gig at The Joy Nest on Saturday, said the local music scene has taken a beating due to COVID-19 concerns.
“There is virtually nothing going on,” Ouellette said. “I do think COVID has people freaked out.”
He also suggested the town’s changing demographics may be a factor.
“I’m not sure the town likes bands anymore,” he said.
Newburyport establishments still hosting live music include Metzy’s Cantina, Riverwalk Brewing and Newburyport Brewing. Live music can also be found at the Plum Island Beachcoma in Newbury and BareWolf Brewery in Amesbury.
