NEWBURYPORT - As the city gears up for its first significant snowfall of the season Thursday night into Friday, city officials are alerting residents that due to COVID-19-related absences, cleaning up the city's streets will likely take longer. At the same time, officials announced the city will be issuing its first winter parking ban of 2022.
Department of Public Services Director Tony Furnari said his department is down seven employees this week due to the omicron variant of the potentially lethal disease. And while the city will again be using private contractors to supplement city workers, their availability cannot be assured due to COVID-19. At full strength, 24 DPS workers are complemented by 24 contractors, he added.
"The DPS strives to keep all safe. We will work hard until the storm is through. So, we are asking for patience from all during this pandemic with regards to snow removal operations and hopefully finish safely and in a timely fashion," Furnari said. "DPS plans to have management assisting during this event out in the field clearing snow from some of the roadways. However, please know the current situation may affect how quickly roads can be cleared depending on the severity of the storm."
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow will begin falling around Newburyport late Thursday night and until Friday morning with the morning commute expected to be impacted. The latest update from the Norton-based meteorological center shows between four and six inches of snow falling in Newburyport.
City Councilor At-Large Connie Preston, who recently attended a Board of Health video conference meeting regarding DPS readiness, said residents should be prepared for delays throughout the winter.
"I'm deeply hopeful we don't get a ton of snow," Preston said, adding the DPS and the rest of the city are going through "exceptional times."
Leading up to the upcoming winter event, the city announced its first winter parking ban of the year beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. Cars and trucks left on roadways will be towed at the owner's expense. During the ban, car owners can park in the Titcomb Street garage and city-owned parking lots free of charge. Owners must move their cars no more than 12 hours after the ban is lifted so DPS crew can clean those lots.
Parking bans not only allow plowers to remove snow more effectively it also ensures all roads are passable for police, fire and other first responders, according to a release issued by the city Wednesday afternoon.
For snow event information, please visit the snow emergency information at DPS on the city website at www.cityofnewburyport.com/department-of-public-services or City of Newburyport Department of Public Services.
