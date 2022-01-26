NEWBURY — Efforts to preserve The Pink House received a boost recently with an endorsement from the Planning Board for a design that reconfigures two parcels into one lot at the Plum Island Turnpike property.
At a meeting last week, the Planning Board met briefly with applicant Rochelle Joseph, president of Support the Pink House Inc., and consultant Paul Donohoe of Donohoe Survey Inc. to review a proposal that did not require the board’s approval but for which the applicant sought its endorsement.
The plan would alter the property owned by Parker River National Wildlife Refuge to create a distinct lot that includes The Pink House.
Joseph’s 501©(3) nonprofit organization is working with the current owners, the town, and others with hope of eventually creating a perpetual preservation restriction for the property at 60 Plum Island Turnpike to protect the landmark and its distinct features.
With its enduring pink color and dramatic silhouette, The Pink House has inspired painters, photographers and writers through the decades.
The home, situated in the middle of the Great Marsh on the only road leading to Plum Island, has marked the start of vacation time for many families each summer for generations, said Director Alison Odle, who founded the Support the Pink House movement.
Other members of the board of directors are Jeff Ackley, Kelly Page and Sandy Tilton.
For six years, the group has worked tirelessly to fulfill its mission to save the iconic landmark.
The Pink House was built in 1925 and, according to town lore, was constructed out of spite by a husband taking revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife.
As part of their divorce settlement, she demanded a replica of the house the couple had shared during happier times. As the legend goes, he built her the house she wanted but situated it in the middle of the salt marsh with salt water running through its pipes.
In 2011, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bought the 9.2-acre property, consisting of three parcels, for $375,000. The Pink House is set on a single-acre parcel.
When word got out in 2015 that the refuge planned to tear the structure down, Support the Pink House Inc. was formed.
After receiving confirmation that the house was structurally sound, the group successfully staved off the demolition, which was scheduled to take place in May 2016.
The focus now is to find a way to place a preservation restriction on the property in perpetuity. Because it is owned by a federal agency, it cannot be sold, so the nonprofit is brainstorming other options.
“Part of our process includes collaborating with local organizations, area experts and elected officials as we all look into preservation avenues, land swap options, individual occupancy, and other possible solutions,” according to the group’s website.
“It could become a single-family home, serve a low-impact educational function or perhaps be kept as a landmark like lighthouses. What it will become will be framed by zoning, any deed restrictions, and our Preservation Restriction which will keep it pink, the same silhouette, and prevent it being torn down.”
Last month, the Zoning Board of Appeals issued a variance to allow for a change in the boundaries of the lot to create a new single-family lot that does not comply with requirements for contiguous upland and “areas of critical environmental concern.”
Following the Planning Board’s unanimous vote to endorse the Agency of Natural Resources plan Jan. 19, Joseph stressed that it was just one step in a series of steps needed to fulfill Support the Pink House’s mission.
“We’ve been working on this for a very long time on behalf of the community,” she said. “We’re thrilled to have another step under our belt.”
